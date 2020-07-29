Oregon Tech plans to resume classes this fall, but it won't be the normal campus experience for students or faculty.
Cloth face coverings will be required for all faculty, staff, students and visitors on campus, including in classrooms, the cafeteria and the Student Rec Center.
OIT announced back in June that the fall term would begin September 21, nine days earlier than planned. This will allow the majority of students to return to their homes for the Thanksgiving break and remain there for the remainder of the term as they finish the last week of course work and final exams remotely.