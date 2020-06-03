Oregon Institute of Technology (“Oregon Tech”) has switched its annual Project Symposium event to a virtual event in order to adhere to social distancing practices, according to a news release.
The Project Symposium is an annual event during which students from all departments are invited to present their junior, senior or capstone projects. Forty posters will be showcased this year including projects from Computer Systems Engineering Technology (CSET), Electrical Engineering & Renewable Energy (EERE), Manufacturing & Mechanical Engineering Technology (MMET), and Dental Hygiene. Projects range from solar vaccine distribution, to community health projects and will be available at www.oit.edu/academics/student-project-symposium starting on Wednesday, June 3.
Additionally, CSET students will be involved in a virtual fair on Thursday, June 4 from 1-4 p.m. via zoom at https://oregontechonline.zoom.us/j/94208147714?pwd=amJhTU5LQm1hNUNkSTBtRldMRW5TUT09.