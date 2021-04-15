Student teams pitched their business proposals to judges Thursday in the seventh annual catalyze Klamath entrepreneurship competition at the Oregon Institute of Technology.
Ideas pitched included a renewable energy residential and work space proposed for construction next to Oregon Tech and a device to monitor house plant health that syncs to smartphones.
Catalyze Klamath began in 2015 but the competition was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions.
Judges grill students teams on the operation, marketing and business plans of their pitches, including a more attractive and attainable renewable energy structure in the shape of a tree with solar panel leaves.