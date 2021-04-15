Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Student teams pitched their business proposals to judges Thursday in the seventh annual catalyze Klamath entrepreneurship competition at the Oregon Institute of Technology.

Ideas pitched included a renewable energy residential and work space proposed for construction next to Oregon Tech and a device to monitor house plant health that syncs to smartphones. 

Catalyze Klamath began in 2015 but the competition was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions. 

Judges grill students teams on the operation, marketing and business plans of their pitches, including a more attractive and attainable renewable energy structure in the shape of a tree with solar panel leaves. 

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags