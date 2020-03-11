Oregon Institute of Technology students came out to the Student Union between classes Tuesday to pet Titan, the 9-year-old Whippet, who is a therapy dog meant to help destress students before finals begin next week.
An activity the university tries to offer every “Dead Week,” or the week before finals each term, “Pet a pup” drew students who reflected on the animals they have back home with parents or just came to visit with Titan for a study break.
Titan has been a therapy dog and working at Oregon Tech since he was two-years-old and also travels with his owner, Kelsea Cooper, to hospice and senior living facilities.
According to the National Institutes of Health, “Interacting with animals has been shown to decrease levels of cortisol (a stress-related hormone) and lower blood pressure. Other studies have found that animals can reduce loneliness, increase feelings of social support, and boost your mood.”
Dressed with an Oregon Tech bandana around his neck and a bow tie attached to his collar, Titan lounged on the carpet while student after student sat next to him to pet his soft fur.
Cooper said she watches students come up and talk to Titan about their finals or tell her about their family pets back home that they miss. Students have also told her about pets they’ve recently lost or couldn’t be home for and they come to see Titan to get some puppy loving again.
Oregon Tech junior Jeremy Smith said the past two weeks have been tough, and that he came to visit Titan Tuesday to destress. He recalled his dog, cat and three chickens he left behind at his parent’s house. He said he went Monday to the animal shelter, too.
Freshman Aaliyah Powless came to get a break from academics, and although she doesn’t have a dog herself, she thinks she’ll come back to see Titan in the future.
Cooper said Titan recognizes his regulars, which he has plenty of at Oregon Tech and at the senior care facilities.
She recalled a senior woman that her and Titan would often see at their visits and the way the lady would light up when she saw Titan. Nurses told Cooper that when Titan was around, the woman was more alert than she had been for days. Titan was also able to coax the lady into drinking her protein drink, Cooper said, and that Titan would run over to the woman’s chair and lean up against it.
Titan has even had some people who graduated come say bye to him before leaving town.
While Titan was mellow and simply laid out on the carpet for people to pet on Tuesday, Cooper said he can get up and go when he wants to, laughing that Whippets are usually “zero to 60. They’re either zero or they’re 60.”
She said her dog gets just as much out of the visits as the students do because of all of the attention he receives.
Titan’s birth name was “Britches,” according to Cooper, because of his white back legs, but she and her husband named the Whippet after one of Saturn’s moons once he became theirs.
Oregon Tech senior Garrett Hammock said he’s one of Titan’s regulars as he feels it helps decrease his stress before finals.
Students this year were also filling out surveys about their stress levels when they first arrived and after they spent time with Titan.
Titan is also expected to be joined by German Shepard, who is also a therapy dog in the community, for Wednesday’s “pet a pup” session at Oregon Tech.
Titan is Cooper’s first therapy dog, but she doesn’t plan to stop these visits with Titan anytime soon. After a two-hour session like Tuesday’s, Cooper said Titan is fast asleep on the car ride home.