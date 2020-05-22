Kayla de Hoop, BS/MS candidate in Civil Engineering at Oregon Institute of Technology (“Oregon Tech”), has been selected as recipient of the Dutra/Stewart Scholarship from the Beavers Charitable Trust, a scholarship valued at $12,500, with the exclusive purpose of assisting students entering the heavy construction industry.
A Klamath Falls native, de Hoop is finishing her bachelors in Civil Engineering this term and will begin her graduate studies in Civil Engineering in fall 2020. She has held several related internships, first with Jacobs Engineering, then Oregon Department of Transportation, and now Kiewit Infrastructure Engineers. Kayla is also heavily involved in extra-curricular activities within the Civil Engineering Program and has held senior leadership positions in the American Society of Civil Engineers, Institute of Transportation Engineers and Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society.
The Bill Dutra / Harry Stewart scholarship is awarded by the Beavers Charitable Trust. The Beavers was founded in 1955 with the goal of promoting goodwill, friendliness and consideration within the heavy engineering construction industry; to give recognition to those men and women who have demonstrated particular skill, responsibility and integrity; and to encourage and support entry of promising young individuals into heavy engineering construction.
The scholarship's namesakes, Bill Dutra and Harry Stewart, are the senior leaders of The Dutra Group, holding the titles of CEO and president, respectively. The Dutra Group of Companies was founded in 1904 and is a major dredging, construction materials and marine construction company operating in the San Francisco Bay area. Mr. Dutra is a graduate of Oregon Tech's Civil Engineering Department and has been a great supporter of Oregon Tech students over the years.