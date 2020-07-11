KLAMATH FALLS — Oregon Tech is honoring its 73-year athletics legacy by announcing the establishment of the Howard Morris Hall of Fame.
Howard Morris will be the Hustlin' Owls first-ever inductee and will be honored at a banquet ceremony, tentatively scheduled for October 17.
Director of Athletics John Van Dyke said "naming of the Oregon Tech Hall of Fame after Howard is a well-deserved public acknowledgment of a lifetime of service."
Among his many achievements, Howard was instrumental in building the Oregon Tech athletic program, according to a release from the school. Throughout his Oregon Tech coaching career, Howard led the football, wrestling, and baseball programs, in addition to teaching health and physical education at the university. Howard became the athletic director in 1974, a position he held for 18 years before retiring in 1992. Shortly after, he was lured out of retirement, serving as the Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner from 1994 to 2003.
Howard received many prestigious honors, including NAIA District 2 Wrestling Coach of the Year (1969-70), Baseball Coach of the Year (1980-1982), and NAIA District Administrator of the Year (1989). He is an inductee of the NAIA District 2 Coaches Hall of Fame, the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the NAIA National Hall of Fame.
"Howard had a positive and encouraging personality that inspired so many players and coaches throughout his career," added associate director of athletics and head softball coach, Greg Stewart. "I was blessed to spend time with Howard and learn more about Oregon Tech's rich athletic tradition through his colorful and insightful way of telling stories."
"What a great recognition of Howard Morris having the Oregon Tech Hall of Fame named in his honor," stated Robert Cashell, Cascade Collegiate Conference Commissioner. "Howard was instrumental in the forming of the CCC and all of us associated with the league are grateful for his vision."
Howard Morris will be the inaugural and only inductee in the 2020 Hall of Fame class. With the caveat that COVID-19 does not cancel plans, the Oregon Tech Athletic Department will host a banquet to formally kick off The Howard Morris Hall of Fame on Oct. 17.