Coming winter of 2020, five 60-foot tall stadium lights will illuminate Oregon Institute of Technology’s John and Lois Stilwell softball stadium, granting the university the eligibility to host a regional tournament, should the Hustlin’ Owls advance to the tournament as they have for the past seven seasons.
The stadium was completed in fall of 2018, but the last major component yet to finish construction at the field is lighting that long-time benefactor of Oregon Tech John Stilwell expects to be installed in February. The deadline to install lights for the Owls to host a 2020 regional is April 1.
“The bottom line is we’re going to have stadium lighting,” Stilwell said.
Hosting a regional tournament, in addition to allowing the Owls a home-field advantage and eliminating the burden of traveling, would bring three additional teams to Klamath Falls, stimulating business from hotels and restaurants to shops and tourist attractions during the tournament.
Stilwell was a large funder of the $1.3 million stadium and has spearheaded the fundraising for the $250,000 lighting, including donating $40,000 himself.
County commissioners
The Klamath County Commissioners awarded Stilwell and the Oregon Tech Foundation $21,685 to go toward the lighting installment of the $42,000 needed as a down payment to move the project forward. In total, the lights will cost about $250,000.
The $21,685 came from an award the county received from a class action lawsuit settlement, and DeGroot said the award was close enough to Stilwell’s request of $25,000 from the commissioners that they decided to send the entire settlement award to this project.
Stilwell talked with Musco Sports Lighting and Winema Electric to produce his cost figures and his expectations for the project. Still, Fox said that once they secure the funding, they will go forward with the bidding process, sending out a Request for Proposals, before ultimately signing paperwork. Once everything is singed, Stilwell said crews can be here in six weeks.
According to a flyer for the “Light it up” fundraiser for the installation, the project has $90,000 in funding already secured with $160,000 still needed.
Project foresight
Stilwell said they planned all along to install stadium lights, so they had the foresight to do the necessary underground work, including electrical, for the installment in the first place, which decreases the cost of the project and ensures crews don’t have to tear up some of the newly laid structure to accommodate the work. He called the lights the simplest part of the $1.4 million project.
Installing the lights in the winter means since the team won’t have any games, they won’t be impacted by crews who will take about 10 days to install the lights. Stilwell said the fact that crews already prepared the ground for the eventual installation means the work that does need to be done can drill right through the frozen ground in the wintertime.
Stillwell also pointed to the superiority of the lights they have planned, saying that the brightness can be controlled, along with the color of the lighting and that there is no glare, no matter where you are on the field. He also said they’ll be guaranteed for 25 years.
Besides a few exceptions, Stilwell said they kept as much of the project local as they could to utilize local contractors. “And, I might add, they did an excellent job,” he said.
A student match
Vice President of Finance and Administration for Oregon Tech Brian Fox said the stadium will match the quality of students at Oregon Tech.
“We want to have first-rate facilities to match our first-rate students, to match our first-rate student athletics, and we’ve been making significant improvements over the years,” he said.
Klamath County Commissioner Derrick DeGroot worked with Stilwell to bring a funding request to the Board of Commissioners. DeGroot said this project is in line with the board’s goal of partnering with people and entities in the county to improve and develop even more.
“We’re continually working to try to make Klamath County more attractive and put our best foot forward,” DeGroot said. “I believe it was a very worthwhile project that would put Klamath in very good light with people traveling here from out of town. If we keep making improvements like that, we will continue to get opportunities to showcase what Klamath is really about.”
DeGroot said they’re happy to be a “small part of a big project.”
Beyond the campus
Fox also sees the benefits of the lighting at the field and hosting tournaments extending beyond Oregon Tech’s campus.
“It’s also wonderful for the city and for the region, you know as we bring in tournaments, those are teams and coaches and fans staying in hotels here. You know I think Oregon Tech views a part of its role as being an anchor employer and anchor part of the Klamath Falls economy,” he said. “We’d expect there’ be a pretty quick positive return to the hotels and restaurants and grocery stores from our ability to host regional events like that.”
Beyond the economic benefit to the area and the physical benefit to the athletes of staying home for the first round of postseason play, Oregon Tech head softball coach Greg Stewart said it will also save the team money.
“Once the light project happens, we’ll have everything we need as a college program to be successful, and to have the opportunity to host a playoff round is huge because not only does it give you a little bit of a home field advantage and your kids sleeping in their own beds, not sharing hotel rooms, but not to mention how much money we save on travel.”
Stewart said it costs the team about $35,000 to travel to regional tournaments as opposed to the $15,000 price tag to host the tournament.
Showing off Klamath
In addition to hosting three teams for a regional tournament, Stewart said usually one team in the Owls’ regionals is from California, and it benefits the Klamath Basin to show California teams what Southern Oregon has to offer.
Oregon Tech being on the quarter system is also a factor affecting players in the post season, Stewart said, because they still have classes and final exams while some competitors who are on the semester system are on summer break already. Staying home allows the athletes to stay focused on their studies more.
Stilwell said he always goes to games and frequently goes to practices. He said during games he sets his chair up next to the dugout and helps pump the Owls up while they’re in the dugout.
“I just sit in a hand-carried chair that I set up on concrete right next to the dugout and where the kids come out of the dugout when they’re on deck and you usually give them a little pump to get them going — not that they need it,” he said.
Looking ahead
One of the last requirements the softballs field had yet to meet in order to host a regional tournament is lighting. With that crossed off this list, Stilwell said he sees no reason why the Owls wouldn’t host a regionals come spring should they qualify yet again.
“The softball team has to do well, but they have an excellent team, excellent program and I’d be shocked if they didn’t have the regionals here.”
The university approved the plans for the lighting installation and now it come down to getting the money in order to move the process along.
Both Stilwell and Stewart said the caliber of the stadium is unrivaled in the NAIA for on-site facilities in terms of seating capacity, at 382, and the quality of the facilities.
Stewart also he also sees the benefits from a stadium like this in terms of recruiting the best talent to Klamath Falls to play for the Owls.
“It’s been a complete blessing to have a field of this caliber at a small college venue, so there’s no doubt we have one of the best small college fields and stadiums in the country,” he said. “It rivals a lot of division one programs, which makes it nice from a recruiting perspective. It just makes our job that much easier to be able to recruit student athletes to already a great educational opportunity. And now we have a top-notch facility to be able to bring them to and to show them how much softball is supported on this campus.”
“With a field like this, I feel like our students are able to play in a facility that they can be ultimately proud of being a part of this program,” Stewart said.