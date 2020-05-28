Richard Martin is graduating from Oregon Institute of Technology next month but isn’t finishing his education from his Oregon home like many other students. Instead, Martin is working at a hospital on Long Island as a Respiratory Therapist helping COVID-19 patients who are on ventilators.
The Herald and News caught up with Martin via email between his four to six 12-hour shifts each week.
He answered New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s call for crisis responders in New York April 21 and brought with him experience working with ventilators from his time in the Navy and working at various hospitals and Veteran Affairs clinics.
“I worked Adult ICU, Pediatric ICU, and Neonatal ICU for the Navy and have delivered over 500 babies and managed over 1000 ventilators between there and the level one trauma center in Newport News [Virginia],” he wrote. “I saw Governor Cuomo asking for help, and Governor Kate Brown sent ventilators. I worked with many of these ventilators at my facility. It was the right thing to do.”
Martin’s journey to his bachelor’s degree in respiratory care hasn’t been traditional as he got most of his medical training from the Navy, and he graduated second in his class at San Antonio Military Medical Center where he was in the Interservice Respiratory Therapy program. After returning to Oregon, he worked at hospitals in Medford and Springfield.
He was working at the VA Rehabilitation center in White City when COVID-19 hit the United States. Martin said he felt the desire to answer the call for crisis responders in New York and get back into the hospital.
“When outpatient activities started to taper due to the COVID-19 situation, I started to realize that my place was in the hospital,” he said. “When the opportunity presented itself, I resigned from my position to take an independent contract as a COVID-19 crisis responder in New York.”
Martin left family behind in Oregon, including a pregnant wife and two children, whom he said he video chats with every day.
He said his day starts at 3 p.m. when he checks in with his online classes. After that, he calls his family around 7 p.m. before he begins work. He said he oversees between four and eight patients on ventilators during his twelve-hour shifts, which are over at 7:30 a.m., before checking back in on his classes and then going to bed.
Martin said he chose Oregon Tech for the flexibility the online program afforded him, which ensured he could continue working and providing for his family while in the program. He also said some of his friends from the Navy recommended Oregon Tech to him.
“My time at Oregon Tech has been amazing. The courses that I took had a major focus on making me a well rounded clinician. I can pull up the latest research whenever needed, I have been able to speak more clearly and concisely, and I think much more worldly,” he said. “I like that I will be graduating from my own state while I am here on the front lines. It is a reminder of what I have at home.”
Although Martin can’t be with his family in New York, he said he’s made a friend there in his roommate who shares Martin’s birthday and who has become a “lifelong friend in this short time I have been here.”
Martin said his family remained in Oregon for their safety.
“I have been separated from them geographically in the past, it is a part of serving my country,” he said. “It was hard, but it was necessary for the mission at hand.”
Although he isn’t worried about his health while he’s working in New York because he is using the PPE available and following guidelines to keep himself safe, he said that doesn’t keep his family from worrying.
Martin plans to return to Oregon and his family after his stint in New York is over June 18 and plans to continue his education and teach others.
“As much fun as I had in New York, I can’t wait to return home. I plan to find a job as an educator, maybe even OIT if there is a position. I also plan to use it as a stepping stone to either a BSN nursing program, a Masters of Physician Assistant program, or a Master’s in Education.”
For his fellow graduates, Martin encouraged them to lean on others who have paved the way for them in places they’re looking to go.
“Follow your passion no matter the risk. If you need advice, ask for it, there will always be someone who has walked that path, or one similar. Always remember your training, as you will use it, even if not for years. And most importantly, don’t be afraid to ask for help.”
Martin highlighted those he works with who were in the thick of the pandemic before he arrived.
“A special shout out is needed for the full-time staff here that more than pulled it together in the time of crisis. When I arrived they were all exhausted, but still in great spirits. When I arrived at my facility that usually only sees about 5 ventilators per month, [it] now had over 60 ventilated patients. This was also before they could get the PPE needed for the pandemic. I am fortunate to have worked with all of them.”