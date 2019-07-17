Lisa Graham, Ph.D., P.E., vice president of analytics engineering at Seeq and chair of the Board of Trustees of Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” has been selected to the 2019 class of Influential Women in Manufacturing (IWIM). The award is provided annually by Putman Media, publisher of Chemical Processing, Control, Control Design, Food Processing, Pharma Manufacturing, Plant Services and Smart Industry magazines.
The 27 women who join the ranks of IWIM for 2019 are recognized for their change leadership in manufacturing — their risk-embracing work that serves to move the needle on asset management and reliability, digital transformation, workforce development, and other elements critical to ensuring the manufacturing industry’s readiness to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.
Graham has been a member of Oregon Tech’s board since September 2014, wherein she was soon after appointed chair. She currently serves as vice president of analytics engineering at Seeq, a high tech company that provides software with advanced analytics capabilities to the industrial process manufacturing sector, including pharmaceutical, oil and gas, mining and minerals, pulp and paper, energy and utilities, IIoT and chemical industries among others. Before joining Seeq, Dr. Graham was founder and CEO of Alkemy Innovation, an engineering company rethinking the approach to process development in the life sciences and pharmaceutical markets. Her strong business background was developed through her leadership roles such as the chief operating officer, senior vice president, and CEO with various companies, including Bend Research, Capsugel, Dow, Union Carbide, Alkemy Innovation and Seeq.
She holds a B.S. degree and a Ph.D. degree in Chemical Engineering from Oregon State University. She is a Registered Professional Engineer in Oregon and is registered with the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying. She was inducted into OSU’s Academy of Distinguished Engineers in 2016, authored 15 scientific papers and 26 professional presentations, and hold two patents.