Oregon Institute of Technology will prepare to conduct in-person instruction in on its Klamath Falls campus for the fall term, which will begin September 29.
In a release, the college said it "understands the importance of communicating its plans as early as possible, as it stays flexible and nimble, to ensure students and their families have the latest information for decisions on enrollment, housing, and other aspects of university life."
Oregon Tech has utilized a hybrid system of classes since April 2020, with both in-person and remote learning. Hybrid delivery will continue through spring and summer terms, according to the university.
“As we have in the past, we will maintain our focus on the health and safety of our campus community and adapt as necessary based on public health guidance,” said Dr. Nagi Naganathan, president of Oregon Tech. “The vibrancy and activity that our students, faculty, and staff bring to campus is something we all look forward to, and we are pleased that student enrollment is trending in a positive direction for us for the upcoming fall term.”