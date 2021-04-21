Oregon Tech filed a petition Wednesday with the Oregon Employment Relations Board, asking it to declare the tentative strike by the Oregon Tech American Association of University Professors unlawful.
Oregon Tech also filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the union, accusing it of failing to bargain in good faith and causing unnecessary delays at the bargaining table.
The school is asking ERB to declare the faculty union strike unlawful, direct the union to return to bargaining for a full 30 days, and otherwise comply with the law before undertaking any further strike action.
Faculty union secretary Kari Lundgren called the move a “nonsense distraction” and a delay tactic from the university just five days before a scheduled strike.
The union’s lawyer is reviewing the complaint, according to Lundgren, and the union is having an emergency meeting Wednesday night.
She particularly called the university accusation that the faculty senate’s attempt to get president Nagi Naganathan removed was a union attempt to get the university’s chief negotiator removed “insulting.” She said without an agreed upon contract, the faculty senate still has its responsibilities on behalf of faculty and students.
This story will be updated. Check back at heraldandnews.com for more.