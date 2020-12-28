Oregon Institute of Technology on Monday named Ken Fincher as the college’s new vice president for institutional advancement.
Fincher will start at Oregon Tech in January where he will lead the development and marketing, communication and public affairs departments at Oregon Tech. He will also be the executive director for the Oregon Tech foundation.
He has held the same position at Middle Georgia State University, where was also the executive director of the college’s foundation. According to an Oregon Tech news release, Fincher oversaw contributions for a new student enrollment center at Middle Georgia State and increased annual giving to the college by 20% over three campaign cycles.
Oregon Tech president Dr. Nagi Naganathan said the school welcomes Fincher "and are excited to have someone of his experience and expertise as a member of our executive staff. Ken will help us build on the current momentum, help shape fundraising priorities, and bring new ideas and processes to Oregon Tech’s fundraising and outreach efforts. We look forward to his knowledge and experience to help us advance Oregon Tech’s role as a world-class polytechnic university.”
Before his position in Georgia, he was an assistant vice chancellor for advancement and community engagement at Washington State University Tri-Cities. He has over 34 years of experience in fundraising.
“I am truly excited to join both the Oregon Tech family and the Klamath Falls community,” Fincher said. “I look forward to supporting the university’s philanthropic, alumni, and marketing and communication programs. It is to help support President Naganathan’s vision for Oregon Tech to be a world-class polytechnic university."
According to the news release, Fincher earned a doctorate from the University of the Rockies, Colorado Springs, Colorado; a master's degree from St. Mary’s University in Winona, Minnesota and a bachelor's in social science from Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.