Oregon Institute of Technology has named Joanna Mott, Ph.D., as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for the university after a national search, according to a news release.
Mott leaves her position as dean and professor of biological sciences in the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics at California State University, Sacramento (Sacramento State). She replaces Gary Kuleck, Ph.D., who began the position as Oregon Tech provost in 2017 and retired at the end of June.
“Dr. Mott brings a rich portfolio of academic excellence; leading departments and programs; developing facilities; advancing applied research and scholarship; and a focus on diversity and a commitment to student success,” said Oregon Tech president Nagi Naganathan. “She understands how to support a university in growth mode, lead academic innovation initiatives, promote faculty and staff development, and what students need in terms of professional practice and engaged learning. Dr. Mott will be a great addition to Oregon Tech’s academic and administrative leadership.”
Mott has been the dean of the College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics, and a professor of biological sciences, at Sacramento State since 2017. There she developed an open collaborative leadership model, including initiating strategic planning for the college and departments, advocating successfully for additional faculty and staff positions, and prioritizing student success, undergraduate research, and faculty and staff professional development. Mott also oversaw the academic side of construction of a $91 million science complex, an experience that will serve her well as Oregon Tech continues development of a $53 million engineering and technology complex. Before her deanship at Sacramento State, Mott was department head of biology at James Madison University, and a faculty member and department chair of life sciences at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Mott received a Ph.D. in soil science (microbiology) from Texas A&M University, a M.S. in biology in from the University of Waterloo, Canada and a B.S. in biological sciences from the University of Aston, Birmingham, U.K.