The Oregon Institute of Technology has appointed Maureen De Armond as the new associate vice president of human resources after a national search. De Armond will start at Oregon Tech Nov. 25.
De Armond joins Oregon Tech from her position as assistant vice president for human resources at the University of Florida, Gainesville. There she served as a senior HR leader, providing training, support and guidance for academic and operational leaders and campus partners. She also served as the chief diversity liaison and deputy ADA coordinator. Her other responsibilities included human resources lead on the Emergency Operations Team, labor negotiations, compliance, improving employee manuals and updating policies, developing training programs, and working on employee emergency assistance plans.
Oregon Tech president Dr. Nagi Naganathan said, “We welcome Maureen to Oregon Tech, and are excited to have someone of her background and expertise as a member of our executive staff. Her extensive background in the areas of human resources and legal affairs will add much to Oregon Tech’s commitment to nurture a supportive and innovative work environment for our faculty and staff. Maureen’s experience in higher education as well as the private sector will also help us as we expand our partnerships with industry, support faculty-driven programs, and serve our students’ needs.”
Before joining the University of Florida, De Armond served as associate university counsel at Iowa State University from 2013 to 2017. Her background also includes serving as in-house counsel/director of compliance at UnityPoint Health – Methodist from 2010 to 2013 in Illinois. From 2008 to 2010, she was labor representative within the Human Services Division at Caterpillar, Inc. in Illinois.
“I am truly excited to join both the Oregon Tech family and the Klamath Falls community. I look forward to supporting the university’s human resources needs, and President Naganathan’s vision for Oregon Tech to be a globally prominent polytechnic university,” said De Armond.
De Armond earned a juris doctor from University of Iowa, College of Law and her undergraduate degrees from the University of Northern Iowa in secondary education, history and German.