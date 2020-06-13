Eight hundred and ten students graduated from the Oregon Institute of Technology on Saturday through a virtual ceremony with pre-recorded messages from university President Dr. Nagi Naganathan, U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Oregon Health and Sciences University President Dr. Danny Jacobs and other student and university leaders.
“Graduates, as the class of 2020, an imperative has fallen on you that you did not ask for and did not expect. Our world changed so dramatically and so quickly, almost overnight, in ways that have affected just about everyone, not just in our neighborhoods or our states or even our country, but globally,” said Naganathan in his virtual address to students. “While you likely have some strong feelings about having to miss the important rite of passage of an in-person commencement ceremony as we do, I must tell you something very important and very real: This is your time.”
After several speakers, faculty read the names of graduates while their names appeared on screen on an image of an Oregon Tech diploma. Faculty for the various departments students received degrees in appeared on screen after all of the gradates for that department, where the instructors sent well wishes and congratulations to the students they worked with throughout the years.
While Naganathan acknowledged the change of course for spring term due to COVID-19, which was held remotely through online classes, he told the H&N that he felt both faculty and students met the challenge well.
Merkley, in his virtual address, highlighted some of the achievements of graduates, along with some noteworthy alumni activities.
“When the world says ‘how?’ those who specialize in technology say ‘here’s how,’” he said. “That’s where you, the Oregon Tech class of 2020 come in. Each of you has the instincts and the training to take on the challenges of this moment and the years to come.”
“You are in a unique position to use what you’ve learned and the knowledge that you can overcome any obstacle in your way, including a global pandemic, to create those ideas that will change the world.”
Jacobs encouraged graduates to remain resilient as they being their careers.
“I feel hopeful and inspired that you will play a significant role in shaping the bright future that is sure to come, and you should take great pride in what will be an extraordinary place in history as you work together to rebuild an even stronger, more prosperous, equitable and community-minded nation,” Jacobs said.
Student speaker Clark Anderson encouraged his fellow gradates to be more than just acceptable as they enter their careers.
“However, I want to encourage you to be more. More than just productive, more than just another cog in the machine, more than just another average employee. Be bold. Be brave. Be confident. Speak up. Stand out. Ask questions. Make yourself indispensable,” he said. “In short, leave every place you go better than when you found it. Make an impact. Leave a legacy that will make you proud of yourself, everyone around you proud to have known you and Oregon Tech proud to have been part of your story.”
Although Naganathan acknowledged that it was disappointing that they couldn’t have their traditional in-person ceremony, he still feels Oregon Tech’s virtual ceremony was memorable for the graduates.
“We have done our best, we are not sparing any effort, as a matter of fact, as a matter of symbolism, the provost, the dean and myself are going to be on campus, celebrating our students. We have taken care of as many details as possible so that this is a great celebration for our students,” he said. “While there are disappointments for that not being traditional, in some ways we are also making it special in our own way. I think people will remember this commencement in a unique way.”
Graduates could also come by the Klamath Falls campus to get pictures with Nagathan and other university leadership on Saturday. According to Oregon Tech, more than 1,300 people viewed the virtual ceremony in the first four hours on Saturday.
While COVID-19 made it more challenging for Oregon Tech students to finish their degrees, Naganathan said that it also created more opportunities for students to be involved in how their field changes through this pandemic, particularly health care fields.
“Instead of looking at it as only a challenge, I keep asking myself and asking my colleagues, so where are the opportunities?” he said. “Remote care may take a different level of achievement and this changes how we get cared for, and there lies the opportunities in innovating new programs and new opportunities for our students and our society.”
“I do not look at all of this as only a challenge. I think there are great opportunities to redefine education for the next fifty years by doing the right things right now.”
While whether or not students will be able to return to campus come fall term remains uncertain, Naganathan said they are planning for an in-person year in case it is possible.
Oregon Tech already had quite the catalog of online classes, so Naganathan said he felt they were more prepared than others for the required move to distance learning for spring term. Still, he said the university is known for its lab classes, and not being able to have those classes was tough.
“Considering all the challenges, I feel it was an amazing year in a sense of accomplishment, having overcome the challenges.”
Although the second part of the year took a challenging turn, Naganathan said that other achievements like the largest freshman class in the university’s history, new degree programs and new construction projects on campus helped make this year a success.
Naganathan described this graduating class as one that will utilize the adversity they faced this year to change the future.
“I know you are prepared to go out and transform the world, and so do all of your professors and staff who have supported you, as well as your families and friends,” Naganathan said in his commencement speech. “And when you help the world overcome this tremendous time of challenge and struggle, you will know that you have been part of bringing us back. And that, class of 2020, is your legacy. That is your 20/20 vision.”