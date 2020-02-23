Oregon Tech will host an open house event, welcoming the public to campus to showcase its marriage and family therapy program on Wednesday, March 11, according to a news release.
Taking place from 6-7:30 p.m. at Room 123 in Semon Hall, the event is an opportunity for Oregon Tech to present to prospective students about potential careers in mental health care. The Master of Science Marriage and Family Therapy (MS MFT) program places an emphasis on medical family therapy, rural mental health care, and substance abuse and addiction treatment.
Current students and faculty will be available to answer questions about the program. The MS MFT program is currently accepting applications for the fall 2020 term. Visitor parking permits will not be required to attend.
Oregon Tech is located at 3201 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.oit.edu/msmft or contact Kevin Garrett at Kevin.garrett@oit.edu.