The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners awarded $150,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds to Oregon Institute of Technology to support remote learning and student-focused classroom improvements, according to an Oregon Tech news release.
The grant funds stem from a federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) allocation made earlier this year to the State of Oregon.
The $2 trillion federal CARES Act provides financial assistance to individuals, businesses, community organizations, and state and local governments. Klamath County received more than $2 million in Coronavirus Relief Fund money.
Brian Fox, vice president of finance and administration, expressed thanks on behalf of Oregon Tech for the support from county commissioners to acquire funds.
“We, like many, have had significant increased costs responding to the pandemic and this support allows us to maintain safe operations, including in-person and remote teaching to keep our students on track toward completion,” said Fox.
Oregon Tech has experienced academic and operational adaptations in response to the impacts of COVID-19.
Since March, Oregon Tech responded to an uncertain revenue environment by reducing costs. These include furloughs, an early retirement program, leaving positions open and holding back on discretional expenses across the University.
“This funding comes at a critical time for Oregon Tech and as COVID-19 continues to impact our operations,” said Dr. Erin Foley, vice president of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “Oregon Tech is working to fully utilize technology as one of several efforts to minimize exposure and facilitate physical distancing. This grant will give us the opportunity to continue to provide support to students during these challenging times.”
Oregon Tech begins winter term remotely
As the University wrapped up fall term remotely the week after Thanksgiving, winter term will begin Jan. 4. Given the short time between the holidays and the start of the term, in Klamath Falls all instruction will be remote for the first two weeks, with a return to a hybrid remote and in-person instruction starting the week of Jan. 18. Residence halls will open Jan. 2 so students can return to campus housing.
Oregon Tech requires the use of face coverings by all faculty, staff, students, and visitors who are physically present at an Oregon Tech location, in enclosed public or common areas and outside if 6 feet physical distancing cannot be maintained.
Oregon Tech’s coronavirus site will continue to provide up-to-date information at www.oit.edu/coronavirus.