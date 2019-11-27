Oregon Tech's final nonleague men's basketball game of the season has been canceled when the University of Maine Fort Kent opted to not drive over the mountain passes to Klamath Falls for the contest.
Instead, the Bengals will take a 3-6 record to Eugene where they play at New Hope Christian College Friday.
UMFK has lost its last six games, including an 98-61 decision at Southern Oregon Tuesday as what was supposed to be part of a seven-game, 10-day tour of the West, where the about half of the school's players went to high school.
OIT, meanwhile, now will be idle until Dec. 6-7 when the top-rated Hustlin' Owls open Cascade Collegiate Conference play at The Evergreen State College and Northwest University.
Tech's next home games will be Dec. 20 against The College of Idaho, and Dec. 21 against Eastern Oregon.