First-time undergraduate student enrollment at the Oregon Institute of Technology in fall 2020 again registered a strong increase over the year prior.
New freshmen at Oregon Tech increased more than 11% from 2019, which was previously the largest freshman class increase for the university in 30 years. Incoming freshmen numbers have increased by almost 40% since 2017.
“More than 1,200 new students joined Oregon Tech this term, and it is an honor to welcome them into the Oregon Tech family,” said Oregon Tech president, Nagi Naganathan.
Overall, Oregon Tech’s headcount (not including high school dual credit students) is 3,962 students — 30 students more than fall 2019. In addition, 1,363 dual credit students are taking Oregon Tech courses in high schools this fall for an overall enrollment of 5,325 students.
As Oregon Tech approaches winter term, the university continues to remain vigilant about the health of the campus community and will follow the preventative measures necessary to minimize risk of exposure, and change course delivery methods as necessary.
In Klamath Falls, the winter term will mimic the fall term with 100 and 200 level lectures still to be offered in in-person format, while 300 and 400 level lectures are planned to be remote (primarily synchronous).
“As with the remainder of the fall term, our plans for winter term remain subject to change, as the circumstances may demand,” said Naganathan.