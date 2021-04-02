Oregon Tech faculty voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if an agreement isn't reached later this month.
Votes were 92% in favor of a strike, according to the Oregon Tech-American Association of University Professors union. 96% of the faculty voted in the matter. The vote was open for two weeks and closed at noon on Friday.
The vote does not guarantee a strike, but gives the union authority to call for a strike if there is no agreement by April 17. If they do strike, it would mark the first faculty strike in Oregon.
“The students at Oregon Tech deserve better and our faculty have come together with one voice to say that—while we absolutely do not want to strike—we are ready to take this action to ensure our faculty are treated with respect and our students provided the highest quality education,” said OT-AAUP president Sean St.Clair in a statement.
The union cited undefined faculty workload, increased health benefits costs and a lack of cost of living pay increases as issues with the university's offer.
After Oregon Tech declared an impasse in negotiations on March 10, administration and the union submitted their “last, best and final offer.”
There was still no agreement after those offers, so faculty moved forward with a strike authorization vote. After the offers began a mandatory 30-day cooling-off period, which ends April 17.
Negotiations continue during the cooling-off period, including at a mediation session last Thursday.
