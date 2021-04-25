Oregon Institute of Technology administration and faculty continue to negotiate a new union contract while the clock ticks toward the 6 a.m. Monday deadline, when faculty plans to strike.
Both sides said they plan to bargain late into the night, if needed, to try to reach an agreement before Monday morning. They traded offers Saturday and on Sunday and negotiated until after midnight on Friday, according to the union.
Administration at the university said that they have a plan in place to continue to offer classes if the faculty strikes. That means classes will be taught by deans, department chairs and adjunct instructors.
Students should plan to continue classes Monday, possibly with new instructors. Ken Fincher, vice president of institutional advancement at Oregon Tech, acknowledged that there may be some problems offering all classes if faculty decided to strike, but he said the school has communicated with students on what to do if they arrive to a class that does not have an instructor.
Fincher said they are aware of faculty who have said that they will not take part in the strike. He encouraged faculty to come teach students Monday morning whether a deal is reached by then or not.
Fincher said the latest offer to the union includes 13% raises for faculty and clear workload definitions that he calls "university standard."
The union, the American Association of University Professors - Oregon Tech, said in a press release that their proposal asks for raises based on equity, with the rest of the funds available for raises awarded based on merit. The union also said it has proposed the same 45 hour workload model the university proposed, but it defined non-instructional time differently. Fincher said the administration plan focuses the faculty workload on classroom time with students.
