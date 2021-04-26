At 6 a.m. Monday morning, Oregon Tech's faculty union went on strike.
It's the first time that a facultywide strike has occurred in Oregon higher education history.
According to both sides, negotiations were held throughout the weekend and up until the 6 a.m. deadline, but no deal was reached. Negotiations will continue today and throughout the week as needed.
Picket lines are in place at both Klamath Falls and Wilsonville campuses.
Classes will continue as scheduled on Monday, according to the school.
Erin Foley, dean of students at OIT, said that classes will be covered by full-time faculty who have chosen not to go on strike, part-time faculty and other instructors.
Students should continue to attend classes unless notified otherwise by their department chair and should continue their assigned work.
“We are committed to ensuring that instruction proceeds without interruption and that our students are given the opportunity to continue to pursue their academic goals,” President Nagi Naganathan said in a release. “We remain optimistic that an agreement can be reached and remain committed to the collective bargaining process.”
