The Oregon Employment Relations Board on Thursday dismissed Oregon Tech’s petition to declare the faculty strike, which entered its fourth day on Thursday, an unlawful labor action.
Oregon Tech administration filed the petition days before the union was set to begin their walk out, and the legal challenge cast doubt on whether faculty would show up to their classrooms Monday morning.
Despite the shadow cast by the petition, the union ultimately decided to go ahead with its planned action before a hearing scheduled for Friday, April 30. The union said it was “vindicated” by the ERB’s dismissal of the complaint, a full day before the issue was even heard by the board.
The university and union are scheduled to begin another bargaining session at 9 a.m. Friday.
On Wednesday, the union made a legal challenge of their own, knocking the university’s hiring practices for temporary instructors. The union alleged that the university and the firm it hired to find workers did not tell the instructors that they were hired to replace striking faculty.
University administration said it is not subject to the Oregon state statute that the union claims it violated.
“It is disappointing the union either didn’t know, or didn’t share, that the Oregon Court of Appeals in 1992 found the statute in question did not cover school districts, in particular, and public employers in general, when it considered a case involving replacement teachers hired during a strike at a McMinnville School District,” state a university statement.
Ken Fincher, vice president of institutional advancement, said both the university and the firm told the employees that they were covering for striking faculty, although some may have misunderstood.
“It is true that some may not have comprehended or realized — in fact we had one instructor who said, ‘I didn’t realize this until Sunday,’ and shared that ... so that became that they weren’t told, which is not the case,” Fincher said. “It is possible that one of the interim (hires) just didn’t comprehend that this was what was taking place, but they were informed at least twice.”
Fincher said that they were negotiating with faculty on Sunday, and, without a deal in sight, were at the same time coordinating instructors to cover the strike. He said there is no requirement for how much notice they were required to give those instructors and that, throughout the process, they are constantly assessing their changing needs to find instructors to cover classes.
Fincher said that the union’s claims that the university broke that law amounted to a “smear campaign.”
“They’re more concerned about spreading misinformation than they are about negotiating at the table, and if they spent that same amount of time working on negotiations, which we had yesterday, (rather) than trying to make others look bad, we’d probably be in an agreement right now,” Fincher said.
Fincher said that there have been faculty who have returned to the classroom from the picket line.
The Oregon Tech administration and its faculty union negotiated Wednesday afternoon for the first time since the strike began.
The number of people taking part in the picket line on the campuses in Klamath Falls and Wilsonville has grown since Monday. In addition to striking teachers, there have been students, members of the community and other unions holding signs and chanting.
The first few days of the strike were a time of uncertainly. Administration said they were relying on students to inform them which faculty were striking when they arrived to empty classrooms on Monday. The union said it was aware of at least 46 classes that were canceled on Monday, with additional cancellations throughout the week.
The union said the disruption to campus operations illustrates how crucial faculty are to the university, while administration claimed the faculty chose to walk out and put students in this difficult position.
Fincher also noted that some faculty members deleted coursework off of Canvas prior to going on strike, which he said IT staff is reinstating as they become aware of it. He called that a move to “aggressively interfere with students’ education.”
Union spokesperson Kari Lundgren confirmed that some faculty members did remove their intellectual property from the online course programs, especially since they knew the university intended to replace them with other instructors who would have access to the courses they designed.
“In no way were we trying to hurt students,” she said.
The strike at Oregon Tech is the first faculty strike in Oregon higher education history. The Oregon Tech faculty unionized in 2018, and the parties have been negotiating a new multi-year contract for almost 18 months.