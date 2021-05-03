The historic faculty strike at the Oregon Institute of Technology began its second week on Monday after no contract agreement over the weekend.
Faculty, students and other union members picketed on the sidewalks and medians at the entrance of the OIT campus on Monday, marking the eighth day of the strike.
Administration and faculty union teams continued to trade offers over the weekend, but administration was critical of the union’s pace, saying the faculty was taking days to respond and supply a counteroffer.
The university also continued to struggle to cover classes of striking faculty with temporary instructors.
One adjunct instructor, Jessamyn Birrer, realized Monday that another adjunct had been assigned to teach her writing courses. Birrer is not eligible to strike because adjunct instructors are not a part of the faculty union, so she said she has continued to educate students while her wife, the union spokesperson Kari Lundgren, strikes.
Birrer was concerned about this new instructor having access to her course materials and intellectual property. She said she realized a new instructor was assigned to her courses by a confused student who was attempting to reach the new teacher about an extension on an assignment.
In a statement from Oregon Tech, the university apologized for disruptions in classes it said are caused by the faculty union.
“Oregon Tech is unwaveringly pursuing a comprehensive and fair contract but thus far it is not apparent the faculty union shares this same objective,” said the university statement.
Oregon Tech is covering classes with employees who are not striking, such as adjuncts, deans, department chairs and others hired from outside the area. Some administrators are also taking on classes in the hustle to finish out spring term in June. The temporary instructors are not creating any new assignments or lectures, but are grading and giving feedback on existing assignments.
Administration was critical of professors who removed their course content from the online platform Canvas before they went on strike. The union defended faculty who did that, saying that the course materials are their intellectual property and some faculty didn’t want to risk someone else having access to it.
As both sides dig in on issues like faculty salary, workload guidelines and union bargaining rights, the strike continues with just a month until graduation and final exams.
The strike at Oregon Tech is the first faculty strike in Oregon higher education history. The Oregon Tech chapter of the American Association of University Professors unionized in 2018. This is the first contract the union is negotiating with the university.