The Oregon Tech American Association of University Professors said their members will go on strike at 6 a.m. Monday if no agreement is reached in the final negotiation sessions scheduled for this weekend.
In a press release, the union said “the strike will not be delayed by senior administration’s recent frivolous petition of the labor board and OT-AAUP will be seeking dismissal of the petition.”
“We’re confident in our ability to conduct a lawful strike,” said Kari Lundgren, OT-AAUP spokesperson and associate professor in the Communication Department at Oregon Tech. “If no tentative agreement is reached, the strike will begin Monday as planned.”
After almost 18 months of bargaining a new contract, Oregon Tech on Wednesday filed an unfair labor practices complaint against the faculty union and petitioned the Oregon Employment Relations Board to declare the strike scheduled for Monday unlawful.
The university accused the union of bargaining in bad faith and causing unnecessary delays at the bargaining table.
While some tentative agreements were reached in negotiations last week, the parties have continued to negotiate over faculty salary and workload guidelines.