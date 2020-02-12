Oregon Institute of Technology, “Oregon Tech,” has again earned the 2020-2021 Military Friendly School designation.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. In its 19th year, the Military Friendly school list is a standard for which higher education institutions provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This year only 625 schools in the United States earned the designation.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by Viqtory Media, with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
As an institution founded 72 years ago to help WWII veterans transition to civilian life successfully through technical careers, Oregon Tech remains dedicated to supporting active military personnel and veterans of today with an educational pathway that will prepare them for a prosperous future.
Recently brought on board to catalyze efforts in increasing recruitment and retention of active military personnel and veterans, retired USAF Colonel Jeff Smith is currently working on various military outreach projects for Oregon Tech. Those include researching grant opportunities and drafting grant proposals that will ultimately support faculty/staff veteran awareness programs; help faculty and staff with trainings; increase community partnerships; and connect with other university ROTC programs on possible partnerships that would culminate in Oregon Tech STEM-related diplomas.
“We are extremely proud to earn the Military Friendly School designation for another year,” shared Col. Smith. “The efforts underway will vastly improve support for our military, veterans, dependents and spouses.”
University veteran’s affairs rankings and surveys are managed through the efforts and attention of Oregon Tech’s veterans certifying officials, Mindy Miranda and Anne Malinowski.
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine at www.militaryfriendly.com.
For more information about Oregon Tech’s student veteran program visit www.oit.edu/admissions/student-veterans.