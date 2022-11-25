OIT largest student enrollment

Oregon Tech students celebrate the largest first-year class enrollment in 32 years.

 Courtesy of Oregon Tech

Despite a nationwide decline in higher education enrollment, Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) has managed to increase its overall enrollment, particularly that of the freshman classEarlier this week, OIT announced enrollment has increased at every year for the past five years. Enrollment of first-year students in 2022 is at its highest in 32 years, according to the news release.

Like most institutions and businesses, the pandemic took its toll on higher education. According to reports released by the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, community college enrollment in Oregon is down 3.6% from 2021 to 2022.

Tags