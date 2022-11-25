Despite a nationwide decline in higher education enrollment, Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) has managed to increase its overall enrollment, particularly that of the freshman classEarlier this week, OIT announced enrollment has increased at every year for the past five years. Enrollment of first-year students in 2022 is at its highest in 32 years, according to the news release.
Like most institutions and businesses, the pandemic took its toll on higher education. According to reports released by the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, community college enrollment in Oregon is down 3.6% from 2021 to 2022.
Additionally, OIT announced an increase in culturally diverse students which now make up more than one-third of the student body.
“Oregon Tech continues to transform lives across our state through increased access and success and continually delivers the best return on investment for our diverse student body,” Dr. Nagi Naganathan said.
Naganathan, who is president of OIT, credited the “dedicated efforts” of the schools faculty and staff for the gaining and retention of students from all backgrounds.
The university’s largest student populations are in Klamath Falls, Portland-Metro and online. Sites in Salem at Chemeketa Community College and Seattle at Boeing serve an additional 174 Oregon Tech students.
Total student enrollment this fall is 4,913 with first-year student enrollment up by 4.5%.
OIT remains dedicated to serving high school students enrolled in college courses through their dual credit program, which has gone up by 16%.
Oregon Tech’s most significant enrollment decrease was in the number of transfer students from community colleges, driven by an overall decline in community college enrollment in Oregon since 2019.
Dr. Joanna Mott, OIT’s Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management, said stable enrollment defies national downward trends.
“It is important that we focus on wraparound support systems to ensure success for all our students,” Mott said. “Our offices focusing on academic advising and retention, peer counseling, supplemental instruction, tutoring services, student involvement and belonging, career services and much more, ensure our students are not just numbers; they are unique individuals whom we, across campus, support and help succeed.”