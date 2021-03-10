Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Campus of Oregon Institute of Technology

The campus of Oregon Institute of Technology.

 OIT photo

After 16 months of negotiations, an impasse was declared Wednesday between Oregon Tech and its faculty union.

According to OIT, only 48 percent of articles to be included in its contract with Oregon Tech American Association of University Professors have been resolved.

Declaring an impasse does not end negotiations. It does enable the calling of both a lockout and a strike, however, though neither side said that was imminent.

“The lack of progress from the union is very concerning and left us with little choice but to declare an impasse so that both parties can move forward with their final offers,” said Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan in a release. "It is our hope that such a declaration provides the union the necessary catalyst to focus on negotiations toward resolution."

