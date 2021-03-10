After 16 months of negotiations, an impasse was declared Wednesday between Oregon Tech and its faculty union.
According to OIT, only 48 percent of articles to be included in its contract with Oregon Tech American Association of University Professors have been resolved.
Declaring an impasse does not end negotiations. It does enable the calling of both a lockout and a strike, however, though neither side said that was imminent.
“The lack of progress from the union is very concerning and left us with little choice but to declare an impasse so that both parties can move forward with their final offers,” said Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan in a release. "It is our hope that such a declaration provides the union the necessary catalyst to focus on negotiations toward resolution."
