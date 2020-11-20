Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Oregon Institute of Technology received a $69,000 grant from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs to support veteran resource projects, according to a news release.

The funds will update existing centers and pay for a dedicated staff member.

Oregon Tech’s military outreach lead, retired Colonel Jeff Smith, and Iona Musgnung, associate director of Student Support & Belonging, worked with students to secure the funding.

The funding received from the ODVA Campus Veteran Resource Center grant will support five projects:

n Hire a director of Veteran Services.

n Create and equip a new Veteran Resource Center on the Portland-Metro campus.

n Modernize the Veteran Resource Center on the Klamath Falls campus.

n Host orientation, benefits, peer mentoring, employment and outreach events for veteran- and military-affiliated students.

n Market veteran-friendly degree-completion programs to attract veteran students.

Tags