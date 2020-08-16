Air Force personnel have a new degree opportunity after Oregon Institute of Technology and Klamath Community College presidents signed an agreement on Wednesday to offer a new educational pathway.
The “Base to Bachelor’s” program allows for those enrolled in the Community College of the Air Force at KCC to pursue a general studies degree from KCC and transfer those credits to Oregon Tech for a Bachelor’s in technology and management.
According to an Oregon Tech news release, the “new partnership between Oregon Tech and KCC is designed to promote college access, affordability, and bachelor’s degree completion for Airmen seeking their CCAF degree.”
“This new collaboration with Oregon Tech will make career advancement more attainable for those serving our country anywhere around the world,” said KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez in a news release.
“I also look forward to air personnel at Kingsley Field who are enrolled in Community College of the Air Force using this program to better their educational opportunities without having to leave Klamath County,” said Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan.
Students can enroll in the program beginning fall 2020. For more information contact Oregon Tech transfer outreach coordinator, Corinne Graves at corinne.graves@oit.edu, or KCC military outreach, Tracy Heap at heap@klamathcc.edu.