The Oregon Institute of Technology and the faculty union, the American Association of University Professors, ratified their first labor contract Monday that will last through June 2025.
The administration and union tentatively agreed to contract terms on May 4 after a strike that stretched into its second week and almost a year and a half of bargaining.
"The ratification of this inaugural contract is a milestone in faculty and administration working together to meet their collective interests,” said President Nagi Naganathan in a university statement. “Negotiations can be a difficult process, but the end result is worth it –an agreement that fairly takes into consideration the needs of both the faculty and the university. This agreement will benefit the Oregon Tech students today and for years to come."
The contract ensures 11.5% faculty salary increases over the life of the contract, with the possibility of an additional 3.5% in merit raises. The contract also maintains healthcare costs, with the university paying between 95 and 97% of the costs. The agreement also defines workload guidelines, including instructional time in the classroom and non-instructional time, like advising and professional development.