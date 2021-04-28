The Oregon Tech administration and its faculty union negotiated Wednesday afternoon for the first time since faculty went on strike.
But before they sat down again for another bargaining session, each side continued to challenge the legality of the other’s tactics.
On Wednesday, American Association of University Professors-Oregon Tech claimed that the firm the administration used to hire interim instructors did not tell the instructors that they were hired to cover for faculty who were on strike. The union claimed the instructors were told they were covering classes for COVID-related reasons, which would be unlawful.
Similar claims were made previously by the other side. Prior to the strike, which began on Monday, administration petitioned the Employment Relations Board to declare the strike unlawful and asked the state to order the union back to the bargaining table for another 30 days. Oregon Tech claimed the union had bargained in bad faith and caused unnecessary delays.
As negotiations continue, it’s unclear if a deal will be reached and the strike will end in a matter of days or weeks. The number of people taking part in the picket line on the campuses in Klamath Falls and Wilsonville has grown since Monday. In addition to striking teachers, there have been students and members of the community and other unions holding signs and chanting.
The first few days of the strike were a time of uncertainly for students. Administration said they hoping to rely on students to inform them which faculty were striking when they arrived to empty classrooms on Monday. The union said it was aware of at least 46 classes that were canceled on Monday, with additional cancellations on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The union said the disruption to campus operations illustrates how crucial faculty are to the university, while administration claimed the faculty chose to walk out and put students in this difficult position.
The strike at Oregon Tech is the first faculty strike in Oregon higher education history. The Oregon Tech faculty unionized in 2018, and the parties have been negotiating a new multi-year contract for almost 18 months.