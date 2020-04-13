Oregon State Police Trooper Kameron Gordon, the officer who was injured by gunfire Friday, April 10 during an officer-involved-shooting outside Klamath Falls, is “recovering and doing well,” according to an Oregon State Police Facebook post made Monday.
OSP thanked the public “for the outpouring of concern for our Trooper, injured by gunfire Friday afternoon.” The post noted, “His family including his #OSPFamily is looking forward to his speedy recovery and keeping him close to our hearts.”
OSP also expressed “sincere appreciation” to the colleagues, partner agencies and health care workers in Klamath Falls that contributed to Gordon’s treatment.
Gordon was injured after OSP became involved in an incident that began with a report of a domestic disturbance on Fargo Street. The initial report indicated that an intoxicated male was trying to take his children.
Deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene but the suspect had left. Klamath 9-1-1 announced an attempt to locate the vehicle with details that the suspect was possibly intoxicated, that there was a six-year old child in the vehicle, and that the suspect had an AK-47 rifle.
The suspect's vehicle was observed by an OSP trooper a short time later. A pursuit began near Biehn Street and Crater Lake Parkway, then traveling north on Hwy 97.
Units from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police were involved as the vehicle attempted to elude. Deputies deployed a spike strip on Hwy 97 and the vehicle was brought to a stop on Wocus Road. The driver exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots at the officers. Law enforcement returned fire.
Gordon was injured during the exchange of fire, and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was unharmed.
Pursuant to policy, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation into the incident.