Special Districts Association of Oregon (SDAO) awarded $40,290 in funding to 14 special districts in Oregon through its 2020 Internship Grant Program, according to a news release. These grants are used by award recipients to help fund district projects and provide local government work experience to college students.
Districts must submit applications outlining the details of their project, the benefits it will bring to the district, and how they will utilize a summer intern. The maximum grant is $3,000 and must be matched by the district at 50%. For example, a project that will cost $6,000 or more is eligible for a $3,000 grant. At the end of the summer, recipients must submit a project summary and receipts to SDAO.
All SDAO members were invited to apply. The following districts were selected:
Crescent Rural Fire Protection District: $3,000
Halsey-Shedd Rural Fire Protection District: $3,000
Harrisburg Fire & Rescue: $3,000
Junction City Rural Fire Protection District: $3,000
Keno Rural Fire Protection District: $3,000
Klamath Irrigation District: $3,000
La Pine Rural Fire Protection District: $3,000
McKenzie Fire & Rescue: $3,000
North Morrow Vector Control District: $3,000
North Unit Irrigation District: $3,000
Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District: $3,000
Scio Rural Fire Protection District: $2,640
Silver Falls Library District: $1,650
Sweet Home Fire and Ambulance District: $3,000
Special Districts Association of Oregon represents over 900 special districts in the state of Oregon, assisting them in providing cost-effective and efficient public services to the people of Oregon. For more information, please visit www.sdao.com.