The Oregon Senate confirmed two new trustees for the governing board of the Oregon Institute of Technology: Tim Hasty, a current student at Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus; and Michele Vitali, Oregon Tech’s administrative lead at the Oregon Manufacturing Innovation Center Research & Development in Scappoose.
Hasty studies mechanical engineering at Oregon Tech's Klamath Falls campus and is on course to graduate in June 2022. Since joining the U.S. Army in 2007, Hasty graduated from Western Oregon University with a degree in political science and completed a tour in Afghanistan in 2012. Hasty is also a student worker at Oregon Tech in the outdoor program, serving as director.
Prior to joining Oregon Tech’s OMIC R&D facility as part of the original start-up team, Vitali served at the university’s Portland‐Metro campus as executive assistant to the vice president beginning in May 2017. She has served as a public employee of the state since 2002, most of that time staffing STEM programs and public/private partnerships while at the former Chancellor’s Office.
Both terms begin immediately and last through the academic year, ending on June 30, 2021.