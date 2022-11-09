Oregon’s urban, rural divides center stage in $65M governor’s race, joining Idaho measures

Oregon’s rural, urban political and cultural divides are front and center again — and not only in the razor-thin $65 million governor’s race between Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan.
The "two Oregons" remain split between the more progressive and vote-rich Portland metropolitan area and rural, conservative and less populated southern and western parts of the state, including the Klamath Basin. They differ on everything from guns, abortion, taxes and drug legalization to climate change, environmental regulations, COVID-19 mandates and the state's economic and business climates.
Two more rural Oregon counties have approved non-binding ballot measures authorizing local officials to explore joining Idaho.
The Greater Idaho Movement has now gotten measures approved in 13 conservative and more rural counties, in Klamath County, where voters prefer Idaho’s more conservative policies to Oregon’s progressive path.
The two states also have very differing policy, regulatory and political approaches on abortion, guns, taxes, drug legalization and public safety.
In Wheeler County, 58.2% of voters supported a Nov. 8 measure allowing local officials to use “taxpayer funds” to work towards moving the Idaho border into eastern Oregon, according to the Secretary of State’s office. According to the state, 41.9% opposed the measure.
Voters in Morrow County also approved a measure this election authorizing exploring moving the Idaho border into rural Oregon by a 60.3% to 39.7%.
Greater Idaho activists want to eventually convince both the Oregon and Idaho state legislatures to allow rural eastern Oregon counties to become part of Idaho. The group said it has gained enough signatures for an Idaho measure in Wallowa County buts faces some resistance to gathering petition signatures in Crook and Gilliam counties.
"The voters of western Oregon overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure that will increase the power of the Democrat majority to run roughshod over objections by legislative minorities,” said Mike McCarter, leader of the Greater Idaho effort. “This will prevent us from blocking the worst mistakes the Legislature has tried to make in the past, such as a carbon cap that would hobble eastern Oregon livelihoods. We are also disturbed that two very unconstitutional measures still look like they might pass. We call on the Legislature to let each half of the state go their separate ways in peace. If western Oregon doesn't like the risk of being forced to accept the gubernatorial candidate it voted against, then it should simply stop holding our counties captive in this unhappy marriage. Actually, it's not even as dramatic as a divorce because we're not breaking up a family. Moving a state border is similar to redistricting a utility provider."
The governor’s race and other races also show Oregon’s stark divide between progressive Portland and rural conservative areas of the state.
Kotek leads Drazan by more than 28,400 votes, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.
Some media outlets have started projecting Kotek as the winner of the race though votes will continue to be counted.
Democrats brought in President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont and Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts, to help Kotek in a tough race with Drazan and independent Betsy Johnson.
Kotek, like other Democrats, made abortion rights a primary focus in the race after the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“This is a huge win for abortion rights and reproductive freedom in Oregon. Our rights were on the line, and Oregonians turned out to vote for an unapologetic champion for reproductive health and rights,” An Do, Executive Director, Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon, a top backer of Kotek. “We know Tina Kotek will fiercely fight to protect the right and access to abortion. This is a clear sign that Oregonians want the right to make their own decisions about their bodies and will vote out any politicians hellbent on taking our freedom and controlling our lives. We are the majority. We showed up and showed out, and we are ready to get to work with Tina Kotek to protect our rights and expand access to care.”
Democrats enjoy a significant voter registration advantage over Republicans in Oregon, which created a $15 million fund to help women travel to the state for abortions and to provide abortion providers with resources for staffing and clinics.
“Abortion was the game-changer in this election — defying history and the pundits to drive monumental victories for many reproductive rights champions and abortion access across the country.”
While abortion rights played well for Democrats in election battlegrounds such as Michigan and Pennsylvania, conservatives opposed to abortion right also won races in Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Ohio and Georgia. That includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.
Drazan did well in rural parts of the state compared Kotek who dominated vote counts metropolitan Portland.
Drazan, the former Oregon House Minority Leader, carried more than 70% of the vote in rural Klamath, Baker, Crook, Grant, Sherman, Malheur, Morrow and Harney counties and more than 82% in Lake County, according to election results.
Kotek, the former Oregon House Speaker who is looking to overcome Drazan, independent Betsy Johnson and high disapproval ratings for current Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, carried vote-rich Multnomah County
County, which includes Portland, with more than 71% of the vote.
The race also featured significant spending and fundraising.
Kotek raised $28.6 million including late financial help from Planned Parenthood, the George Soros-backed Drug Policy Alliance, Pfizer and Gloria Page, the mother of Google founder Larry Page.
Drazan raised $22 million — including big money from the Republican Governors Association, business groups and Nike founder Phil Knight, according to state campaign finance records.
Knight also financially backed independent Betsy Johnson who raised close to $14.5 million.
There was also outside spending by partisan advocates on top the more than $65 million raised by the three candidates.
Similar and familiar geographic splits also in other races including U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, reelection victory.
Two Oregon races remained undecided, which could dictate potential and expected Republican majorities in the U.S. House.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer had 51.5% versus 48.2% for Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who defeated U.S. Rep, Kurt Schrader in the Democratic primary earlier this year.
The district includes coastal areas and some more rural areas as well as suburbs of Portland.
Democrat Andrea Salinas had a 50% to 47.7% lead over the GOP’s Mike Erickson in Oregon’s new Sixth Congressional District in the northwest part of the state