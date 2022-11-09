Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oregon’s urban, rural divides center stage in $65M governor’s race, joining Idaho measures

  • Comments

Oregon’s rural, urban political and cultural divides are front and center again — and not only in the razor-thin $65 million governor’s race between Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan.

The "two Oregons" remain split between the more progressive and vote-rich Portland metropolitan area and rural, conservative and less populated southern and western parts of the state, including the Klamath Basin. They differ on everything from guns, abortion, taxes and drug legalization to climate change, environmental regulations, COVID-19 mandates and the state's economic and business climates.

Election 2022 America Votes Oregon

Voters in Clackamas County, cast ballots just a few hours before the 8 p.m. deadline Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the elections offices in Oregon City.
Greater Idaho

A map showing rural western Oregon counties who have approved measures to at least exploring ceding from Oregon to join more conservative Idaho.
Election 2022 Oregon

Tina Kotek, Oregon's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, greets supporters at the Democratic Party of Oregon's election party Tuesday, Nov. 8 in Portland.

Tags

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred