John Barnes, a human resources representative with Magnolia Automotive Services, LLC, right, jokes with Aundra Robinson, a nurse with the VA, during the Lee County Area Job Fair in Tupelo, Miss., Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Employers are struggling to hire and retain workers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Schaumburg, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Despite the inflation surge, persistent supply bottlenecks, damage from COVID-19 and now a war in Europe, employers have added at least 400,000 jobs for 11 straight months. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Oregon’s unemployment rate dipped in March but the state is still down 36,000 jobs from pre-pandemic employment levels, according state economists.
The state also revised down February job gains and reported Wednesday that Oregon’s jobless rate was 3.8% in March. The state's jobless rate is down from 4% in February and down from 6.1% a year ago.
Still, the state’s economy has still not regained all of the jobs lost in 2020 during the economic depths of the pandemic and related shutdowns.
Oregon’s economy lost 282,000 jobs in April 2020 when the pandemic decimated jobs, according to David Carl Cooke, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department. “Oregon’s March 2022 seasonally adjusted total non-farm payroll employment was 36,000 below the prior peak month of February 2020,” Cooke said.
Oregon state employment economist Gail Krumenauer said the state has regained close to 90% of the jobs lost during COVID. Eleven percent of Oregon workers lost their jobs during the pandemic, according to an analysis by the University of Oregon.
The state’s unemployment rate jumped to 13.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The March 2022 unemployment rate of 3.8% is the first time Oregon’s jobless tally has been below 4% since the start of the virus in 2020, according to the state agency.
The state gained 5,600 jobs in March down from 9,700 positions added in February. The state also revised February job gains down from a previous projection of 12,300 jobs. That translates into a 2,600 jobs difference.
The national unemployment rate is 3.6%. The U.S. economy is still down 1.4 million jobs from pre-coronavirus levels, according to BLS. The economy is down 1.5 million positions among restaurants, bars and hotels, 128,000 jobs in manufacturing and 298,000 jobs in health care, according to BLS.