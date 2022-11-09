Klamath County gave Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan one of her widest margins of victory in the very tight and still undecided governor’s race against Democrat Tina Kotek in progressive Oregon.
Statewide, Kotek holds a slim 15,758-vote lead over Drazan (660,659 versus 644,901) with 76% of the vote reported.
Kotek has 45.7% of the vote compared 44.7% for Drazan, who was born in Klamath Falls, and independent Betsy Johnson (a former Democratic lawmaker) get 8.8% of the vote, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office.
Locally, Drazan carried Klamath County with 72.6% of the vote compared to 19.7% for Kotek and 6.3% for Johnson.
That was one of Drazan’s strongest showings statewide. She also carried more than 70% of the vote in Grant, Crook, Harney, and Malheur counties.
The Republican won Lake County over Kotek 82.8% to 10.2%
Drazan also carried Jackson (54.2% to 37.8%) and Josephine (62.9% to 23.7%) counties over Kotek, who enjoys support in Portland and other more progressive areas.
Kotek is carrying vote-rich Multnomah County, which includes Portland, with 71.2% of the ballots cast versus 20.7% for Drazan.
Democrats rushed resources and money into the Oregon race after polls showed the race a dead-heat or Drazan with a slight lead.
Counting will continue Wednesday and it could take days for results with Oregon’s mail-in ballots.
While Republican U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz breezed to victory in his reelection bid for his southern Oregon congressional district, two other U.S. House races in the state remain undecided.
Lori Chavez-Deremer, a Republican, has a 51.7% to 48% lead over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the Fifth Congressional District which includes coastal areas, Salem, Mt. Hood and some Portland suburbs.
The district is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader, who lost to McLeod-Skinner in the 2022 Democratic primary.
A new Sixth Congressional District race between Democrat Andrea Salinas and Republican Mike Erickson is also still too close to call. Salinas has a 50% to 47.7% lead in the race.
There are a number of contests across the country where votes are still being counted. That includes the Arizona governor’s race where Katies (D) holds an 11,726-vote lead over Kari Lake ( R ) with more votes to be counted today.
U.S. Senate races in Georgia, Nevada and Arizona are still outstanding after election night. U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, won reelection over the GOP's Joe Rae Perkins.