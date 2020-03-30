PORTLAND — COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 16, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 606. The new COVID-19 cases reported are in Benton, Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, and Yamhill counties.
Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 14th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 20, and died March 29 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 15th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old male in Clackamas County, who tested positive on March 22, and died March 29 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 16th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old male in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15, and died March 29 at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon. He had underlying medical conditions.