Oregon has reported its first case of pediatric monkeypox.
However, state health officials are not disclosing any information on the juvenile monkeypox case including location, age and gender of the patient as well as how they might have contracted the virus.
Dean Sidelinger, M.D., who serves as the state’s health officer and lead epidemiologist, said information on the case was not being released to protect the privacy of the juvenile patient and to avoid stigmatization.
The privacy comes as Oregon schools ready for the new school year and on the heels of government-led contact tracing of COVID-19 patients and some employers requiring and tracking whether workers received coronavirus vaccinations
“We have a known connection to a previously diagnosed case,” Sidelinger said of the pediatric monkeypox. “This child did not get the virus at school, child care or another community setting.”
The Oregon child tested positive for monkey pox on Aug 11, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
The pediatric cases is one of 116 “presumptive and confirmed” monkeypox cases statewide, according to OHA. The state health agency said 112 of Oregon’s cases are men. The virus has been spread mostly among men who have sexual relations with other men, Sidelinger said during a media briefing Wednesday.
There are 13,517 confirmed monkeypox cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. That includes 2,356 cases in California, 2,675 in New York and 1,346 in Florida. There are more than 39,400 monkeypox cases worldwide with the most in the U.S.
“Monkeypox is not COVID-19. This virus is not easily spread unless you have that prolonged, close, skin-to-skin contact with an infected person,” Sidelinger said.
Monkeypox symptoms includes fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and rashes and legions often around the mouth, genitals and anus.