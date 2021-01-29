There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,938, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
OHA also reported 976 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 141,729.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 23,004 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 382,374 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 614,525 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
OHA releases new COVID 19 forecast
OHA released a new COVID-19 model Friday, which shows a decrease in daily cases. The new report estimates that, as of Jan. 13, the state's reproductive rate was 0.81.
According to the newest forecast, if Oregonians continue to wear masks, keep physical distance and restrict gatherings, daily COVID-19 cases will decline to an average of 420 per day and COVID-19 related hospitalizations will decrease by 13 per day.
A 30% increase in transmission would translate to roughly 720 daily cases and 24 new hospitalizations a day, as well as 240 cases per 100,000 people by mid-February. The new modeling does not factor in the presence of the UK variant strain of COVID-19 in Oregon.
The report indicates that two-thirds of surveyed Oregonians are likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available and when it is their turn.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 288, which is three fewer than Thursday. There are 68 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (27), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (125), Jefferson (16), Josephine (20), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (61), Lincoln (11), Linn (26), Malheur (10), Marion (82), Morrow (5), Multnomah (143), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (33), Union (5), Wasco (10), Washington (135), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (22).