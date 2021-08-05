PORTLAND — There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,885, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 1,382 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 225,919.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 6,922 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,242 doses were administered on Aug. 4 and 3,680 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 4.
The seven-day running average is now 5,122 doses per day.
As of Thursday, 2,507,454 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,322,634 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 457, which is 35 more than day prior. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Wednesday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (23), Clackamas (94), Clatsop (31), Columbia (29), Coos (29), Crook (22), Curry (13), Deschutes (86), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (3), Hood River (3), Jackson (59), Jefferson (12), Josephine (86), Klamath (23), Lane (118), Lincoln (22), Linn (37), Malheur (16), Marion (82), Morrow (22), Multnomah (169), Polk (50), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (88), Union (6), Wallowa (8), Wasco (15), Washington (98), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (27).
Oregon’s 2,878th death is a 78-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on July 26 and died on July 31 at Boise VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,879th death is a 78-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 4 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,880th death is a 78-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on July 24 and died on Aug. 3 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,881st death is a 61-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive on July 21 and died on Aug. 4 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,882nd death is an 85-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,883rd death is a 35-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 29 and died on Aug. 3 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,884th death is an 81-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 4 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,885th death is a 76-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 11 at St. Luke’s Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.