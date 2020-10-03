COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 571, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority reported 360 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 34,511. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (7), Coos (6), Deschutes (18), Douglas (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (17), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (5), Lane (81), Lincoln (2), Linn (9), Malheur (5), Marion (39), Morrow (3), Multnomah (58), Polk (6), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (36), and Yamhill (5).
Oregon’s 564th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Sept. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 565th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on May 26 and died on Aug. 28 in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 566th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 567th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 1 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 568th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 569th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 18 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 570th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 11 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 571st COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Sept. 5 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available.