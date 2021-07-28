There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,849, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 804 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 217,690.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 5,499 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,981 doses were administered on July 27 and 2,518 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 27.
The seven-day running average is now 4,610 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,647,798 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,780,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,885 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 247, which is 15 more than day prior. There are 86 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine more than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (13), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (8), Columbia (10), Coos (8), Crook (6), Curry (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (50), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (91), Jefferson (7), Josephine (54), Lane (67), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (7), Marion (59), Morrow (4), Multnomah (80), Polk (12), Sherman (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (55), Union (19), Wallowa (7), Wasco (5), Washington (59), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (16).
Oregon’s 2,844th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 25 at Peacehealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,845th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 18 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,846th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on May 7 and died on July 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,847th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,848th COVID-19 death is a 33-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 24 and died on July 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,849th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Umatilla county who tested positive on July 23 and died on July 27. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.