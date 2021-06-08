There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,670, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 307 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 203,671.
Updates to County risk levels
Governor Kate Brown today announced Tuesday to county risk levels under the state's public health framework to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. Lane, Coos, and Wasco counties will move down to "lower risk" and Josephine and Yamhill counties will move down to "moderate risk" effective Wednesday, June 9.
Harney County will move up from "lower risk" to "moderate risk" due to rising case counts, effective Friday
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 17,285 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
The 7-day running average is now 14,560 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,305,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,645,747 first and second doses of Moderna and 151,144 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,951,646 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,292,591 people who have had at least one dose. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 106,455.
COVID-19 hospitalizations and visitations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 172, which is 34 fewer than day prior. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 14 fewer than Monday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,446, which is an 18.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 228.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (6), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (1), Deschutes (8), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (18), Jefferson (3), Josephine (7), Klamath (3), Lane (27), Linn (12), Malheur (3), Marion (35), Multnomah (31), Polk (4), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (45), Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,695th death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 18 and died on June 6 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,696th death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 19 and died on May 31 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,697th death is a 93-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on May 28 and died on June 4 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,698th death is a 100-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on May 10 and died on June 4 at Grande Ronde Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,699th death is a 75-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on June 2 and died on June 5 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,670th death is a 70-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 27 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.