4-08 covid-19

Oregon Health Authority reported 57 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 22, bringing the state total to 2,059. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (10), Coos (1), Deschutes (2), Jefferson (1), Linn (1), Marion (7), Multnomah (24), Washington (10) and Yamhill (1).

To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.

Test reports were received yesterday but due to a technical issue, negative test results were not able to be processed overnight and are being processed Wednesday.

