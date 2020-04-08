COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 38, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday, April 8, according to a news release.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 58 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,239. The new COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties: Clackamas (6), Columbia (1), Deschutes (1), Hood River (1), Lane (1), Linn (1), Marion (3), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Wallowa (2), and Washington (13). To see more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Oregon’s 34th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 6 at OHSU Hospital. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 35th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on March 27 and died April 1 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 36th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 6 and died April 7 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 37th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 25 and died April 7 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 38th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Yamhill County, who tested positive on March 25 and died April 7 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.