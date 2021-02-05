There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,002, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 846 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state total to 146,138.
“OHA is saddened today to report our 2,000th COVID-19 related death: a 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Feb. 1 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “At this stage of the pandemic, many of us have seen family, friends or neighbors die from COVID-19. Or we know people who have lost loved ones. Many of us at OHA grieve the loss of our own family or friends. Every loss weighs on us.”
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 22,724 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 12,898 doses were administered on Feb. 4 and 9,826 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 4.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 509,582 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 733,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 238, which is 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 59 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than yesterday.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (19), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (25), Douglas (26), Harney (9), Hood River (2), Jackson (36), Jefferson (16), Josephine (17), Klamath (4), Lake (15), Lane (83), Lincoln (9), Linn (20), Malheur (21), Marion (132), Morrow (5), Multnomah (136), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (31), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (92) and Yamhill (23).