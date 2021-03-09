There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,303, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.
OHA also reported 517 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the state total to 158,007.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 15,945 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,179,510 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,418,455 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is 15 more than day prior. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than day prior.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (12), Clackamas (47), Columbia (5), Coos (27), Crook (1), Curry (11), Deschutes (14), Douglas (15), Hood River (1), Jackson (49), Jefferson (4), Josephine (29), Klamath (15), Lake (2), Lane (17), Lincoln (4), Linn (14), Malheur (2), Marion (61), Morrow (1), Multnomah (76), Polk (8), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (17), Union (7), Washington (56) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,299th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on March 5 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,300th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,301st COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on March 7 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,302nd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Feb. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,303rd COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Feb. 28 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.