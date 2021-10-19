There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,226, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 1,366 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 353,368.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 562, which is one more than day prior. There are 130 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 10 fewer than day prior.
There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 706 total (8% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,127 (7% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported 8,804 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 18.
The seven-day running average is now 9,511 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,184,813 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,931,989 doses of Moderna and 223,288 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,788,567 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,574,554 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (44), Clackamas (87), Clatsop (13), Columbia (14), Coos (29), Crook (42), Curry (8), Deschutes (73), Douglas (44), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (17), Hood River (3), Jackson (56), Jefferson (14), Josephine (14), Klamath (81), Lake (14), Lane (124), Lincoln (22), Linn (60), Malheur (26), Marion (116), Morrow (4), Multnomah (123), Polk (51), Sherman (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (72), Union (3), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (107), Wheeler (9),and Yamhill (37).
Oregon’s 4,186th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 11 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,187th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 18 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,188th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 15 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,189th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Sept. 7 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,190th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,191st COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman from Curry County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,192nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 17 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,193rd COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 30 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,194th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 16 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,195th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Benton County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Oct. 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,196th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man from Lake County who tested positive on Oct. 1 and died on Oct. 7 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,197th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 17 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,198th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 15 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,199th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 10 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,200th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Oct. 18 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,201st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct. 3 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,202nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 15, 2020 and died on Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,203rd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Oct. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,204th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,205th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Aug. 29 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,206th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,207th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Oct. 12 and died on Oct. 18 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,208th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct.r 11 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,209th COVID-19 death is a 37-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 10 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,210th COVID-19 death is a 48-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 17 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,211th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,212nd COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,213rd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,214th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,215th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 21 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,216th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,217th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 27 and died on Oct. 11 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,218th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,219th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 17 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,220th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died on Oct. 16 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,221st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 10 and died on Oct. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,222nd COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 15 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,223rd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 9 at Samaritan Albany General Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,224th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 9 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,225th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 29 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,226th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Oct. 8 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.